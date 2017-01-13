De Markthal prt1

One of Rotterdams latest attractions: De Markthal. It’s a marketplace inside a huge, tube-shaped building, with apartments in the outer shell. On the inside, the shell is covered with colorful images; as some kind of happy heaven above the market. (Design: MVRDV).

