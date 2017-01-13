(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt6
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt5
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt4
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt3
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt2
De Markthal; inside out. The building in the back is popularly known as ‘The Pencil’.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
De Markthal prt1
One of Rotterdams latest attractions: De Markthal. It’s a marketplace inside a huge, tube-shaped building, with apartments in the outer shell. On the inside, the shell is covered with colorful images; as some kind of happy heaven above the market. (Design: MVRDV).
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Stairway to a Roof prt10
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Stairway to a Roof prt9
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Stairway to a Roof prt8
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)