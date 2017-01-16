CubeHouses prt3
To get an idea of the interior watch: : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oeuXe1MTJY ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBV1TMKCxXk
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Impressive construction. Watching the video on youtube just now, I couldn’t help but think about the persons who were hired to build it. They must have had a few nightmares…
And though I find the project very bold, I don’t think living there would work for me…
Unnatural to the maximum … and a nice picture, Harrie !