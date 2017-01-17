2017-01-17Architecture 6 Comments CubeHouses prt4 CubeHouses prt4.1 What I like most about these CubeHouses is to walk in between them. It feels like walking in a huge, 3D kaleidoscope; almost every step brings a new view. CubeHouses prt4.2 CubeHouses prt4.3 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related FE 24-70mm F4SONY A7photographyfotografieNetherlandsRotterdam
I love your photograph and really like the cub house concept. Janet
Thanks, Janet.
That structure is incredible. Great photography.
Hi and thank you, Jeremiah.
I can see how it must be a trip. :o)
🙂