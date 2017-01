Erasmusbrug prt1

Next topic in Rotterdam: The Erasmusbrug. designed by Ben van Berkels UNStudio; finished in 1996. People named it: the Swan. The cubes in the back are the biggest building of the Netherlands: De Rotterdam, designed by Rem Koolhaas’s OMA, finished in 2013.

