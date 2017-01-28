2017-01-28Architecture 2 Comments Erasmusbrug prt10 Erasmusbrug prt10 Last part. Two larger views; the first one from 2010 and the 2nd one from 2016; when the Koolhaas cubes were finished. Erasmusbrug prt11 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related FE 24-70mm F4SONY A7photographyfotografieNetherlandsRotterdam
I’ve seen it not later than this morning, at around 03:00, but never cross it. There are many of these very elegant bridges in the Netherlands. Many thanks, Harrie !
You’re welcome, Gilles. ✋