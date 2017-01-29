Thirsty prt1

2017-01-29
Inside
Nearly all the shots from Rotterdam, I’ve been posting lately, are from 25-05-2016. Friend Björn, who does not live in the Netherlands anymore, was over for a couple of days, to share our mutual passions: photography and: Beer. 🙂 This one is from the Rotterdam brewery LMNOP  (  http://lmnopbrewing.com/  ) a good one to start with..

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  2. That’s what I call a good combination – photography and beer!

