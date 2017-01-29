Thirsty prt1

Nearly all the shots from Rotterdam, I’ve been posting lately, are from 25-05-2016. Friend Björn, who does not live in the Netherlands anymore, was over for a couple of days, to share our mutual passions: photography and: Beer. 🙂 This one is from the Rotterdam brewery LMNOP ( http://lmnopbrewing.com/ ) a good one to start with..

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)