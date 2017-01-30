Thirsty prt2
Part2 is a beer from the Kompaan Brewery in my hometown The Hague. ( http://www.kompaanbier.nl/beer )
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
I would not mind a couple of those at the moment 🙂
It’s a bit early for me, at the moment, but I would join you without a doubt.. 🙂
The sun is well over the yard arm here 🙂
Cheers!