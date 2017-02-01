Thirsty prt4

Part4 is one of our all time favorites: the I.P.A. from the IJ-Brewery in Amsterdam. (http://www.brouwerijhetij.nl/onze-bieren/) The gorgeous girl on the bottle used to be ‘printed’ on the bottle itself; but since the brewery grew (you can buy them at AH; one of our largest supermarkets, nowadays), she is printed on paper and glued to the bottle. An impoverishment! To ease the pain her behind is now also visible, glued to the backside… 😉

