2017-02-10 The white Trunk The white Trunk (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) FE 24-70mm F4 SONY A7 photography fotografie Netherlands Kennemerduinen
Mysterious, atmospheric and quite lovely. Enjoy the weekend…janet
Yes, high p.o.v., strange trunk and the background is water… Thanks; fine weekend as well! ✋
dreamy… it’s a beautiful b & w… I simply love it…
🙂 Thank you, Caroline.