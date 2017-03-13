2017-03-13On the Road 4 Comments The Windmills of your Mind The Windmills of your Mind (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related FE 24-70mm F4SONY A7photographyfotografieNetherlands
I love this song! And great picture, Harrie!
My parents used to play the José Feliciano version when I was small… But there are quite a lot of versions. Nice song and lyrics. Thanks. ✋
Do you know the Dusty Springfield version? That’s the one I love 🙂
Yes, I know that version as well. 👍