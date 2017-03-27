2017-03-27
People
People2 – Added to Portfolio

Sometimes I’m asked if I don’t like to photograph people. Well, I photograph people, but I have a lot of respect for people’s privacy; that goes for shooting as well as for posting. But a click on this link: People2 ,will bring you to the Portfolio-pull-down-menu People2, with a lot of people-photo’s from different dates. Have fun.

  1. There are some beautiful people for those that follow the link. Nice work, Harri.

  2. Good pictures, Harrie. Many of them, often for “human” reasons, hit home for me.
    And it struck me that I remembered pretty well every single one from your trip last year.

