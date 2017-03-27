People2 – Added to Portfolio
Sometimes I’m asked if I don’t like to photograph people. Well, I photograph people, but I have a lot of respect for people’s privacy; that goes for shooting as well as for posting. But a click on this link: People2 ,will bring you to the Portfolio-pull-down-menu People2, with a lot of people-photo’s from different dates. Have fun.
There are some beautiful people for those that follow the link. Nice work, Harri.
Much appreciated, Ken. 🙂
Good pictures, Harrie. Many of them, often for “human” reasons, hit home for me.
And it struck me that I remembered pretty well every single one from your trip last year.
Thank you, Caroline!