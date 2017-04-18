2017-04-18
Landscape, Nature
3 Comments

The Path to the Stairs to the Top

The Path to the Stairs to the Top

The Path to the Stairs to the Top

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
3 comments

  1. Have you ever stopped and thought about how much fun paths are?

    Reply ↓

    • 🙂 I enjoy them a lot and prefer them over the paved tracks. The favorite ones are in our dunes, ‘paved’ with shells.. (“schelpenpaadje”)

      Reply ↓

  2. Alice just landed…
    Did you see a red shoe anywhere?

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: