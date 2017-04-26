2017-04-26
Going under (FakeLake prt3)

Going under

Going under

The ‘FakeLake’ is actually a pond, created by sand extraction for the construction of highway A50. The statues are created by artist Frans Goldhagen. Rows of concrete figures are going under; from both shorelines, towards each other. It’s called: The meeting.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

