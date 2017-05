Ladakh 2003 prt1

In 2003 the architectbureau RAU, I was working in, existed 10 years. To celebrate we made a trip to Ladakh, in the North of India. We stayed in a hotel outside Leh. Shots were taken with an analog Minolta 6000i and digitized on CD by the photo-store…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements