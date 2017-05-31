2017-05-31Architecture, Travel 3 Comments Ladakh 2003 prt17 Hemis Monastery Into the Blue Courtyard Bhavacakra; ‘Wheel of Life’ The Guitar Player Shots were taken with an analog Minolta 6000i and digitized on CD by the photo-store… Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieHemisIndiaLadakhLehMonasteryphotography
Love these.
Thanks!
Harrie, thanks for stopping by and leaving a comment – I’d lost track of you I guess, and now I see you’ve been posting photographs from one of my favorite places in the world. I’ve always dreamed about going there, and I don’t think it will ever happen – I’m glad you did! Now I’ll go back and enjoy it.