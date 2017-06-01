2017-06-01Architecture, Travel 4 Comments Ladakh 2003 prt18 Hemis Monastery Stairs The Red Door The Ladder and the Stool From the Roof That’s the way Shots were taken with an analog Minolta 6000i and digitized on CD by the photo-store… Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieHemisIndiaLadakhLehMonasteryphotography
This is a brilliant series, Harrie! Very enjoyable!
Thanks a lot, Peter; it was a great trip. 🙂
Outstanding compositions, love the architectural abstracts!
Thanks a lot! ✋