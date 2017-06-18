2017-06-18Travel 5 Comments Ladakh 2003 prt35 Written on a Mountain Stairs to Rizong Strange Water Lonely Object Two Kids at the end of that Day The endless Gate Remains Shots were taken with an analog Minolta 6000i and digitized on CD by the photo-store… Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related B&WfotografieHimalayaIndiaLadakhLehphotography
Amazing region!
For sure! ☺
Ladakh- ahhhh, although I have visited India 9 times, I haven’t been there yet. It’s definitely my top 3 destinations to go. Beautiful.
Then you can have fun here, because it starts with prt1. 😄 But it’s better to go there. ✋
In the story :
And at one point, said the guy, there were two grains of sand in my camera, or something of the sort… ;o)