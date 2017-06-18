2017-06-18
Travel
5 Comments

Ladakh 2003 prt35

Written on a Mountain

Written on a Mountain

Stairs to Rizong

Stairs to Rizong

Strange Water

Strange Water

Lonely Object

Lonely Object

Two Kids at the end of that Day

Two Kids at the end of that Day

The endless Gate

The endless Gate

Remains

Remains

Shots were taken with an analog Minolta 6000i and digitized on CD by the photo-store…

Advertisements
5 comments

  2. Ladakh- ahhhh, although I have visited India 9 times, I haven’t been there yet. It’s definitely my top 3 destinations to go. Beautiful.

    Reply ↓

    • Then you can have fun here, because it starts with prt1. 😄 But it’s better to go there. ✋

      Reply ↓

  3. In the story :
    And at one point, said the guy, there were two grains of sand in my camera, or something of the sort… ;o)

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: