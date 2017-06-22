Counting Sheep from above

Hi.

Evening in The Hague. At the end of the day a short thunderstorm cooled down the heat of the last days. Yesterday my wife and me returned home, from a holiday in Tercui in the North of Spain. Well, I had been there before… So let’s just start with the first shot.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

