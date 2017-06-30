‘… The Neighbors are listening’
(And they liked Steely Dan.) 🙂
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Pretty much like my neighborhood. In the early 1900s, people built on narrow, but long tracks of land to avoid the tax code.
The code had something to do with width.
Strange, one dimensional habit… (We stayed in the house on the left).
I like Steely Dan too. Used too anyways.
Nice picture. What a view. Listening to whomever. ;o)
I don’t listen to them very often anymore; but when I do, they still grab me; just like King Crimson; Peter Gabriel and 10cc, for example..