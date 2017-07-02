2017-07-02
Travel, Trees
12 Comments

Meeting Big Tree

12 comments

  3. Love these images, Harrie, the viewpoints are singular, and they give wonderful feelings of weight and strength. Adrian

  4. it made me wonder if you saw little tree this year…

  5. I like the feeling of exploration, as if you couldn’t get enough.

    • I have taken a lot of photo’s of this tree; this year with a 18mm. prime for the first time…

