Meeting Big Tree Meeting Big Tree prt1 Meeting Big Tree prt2 Meeting Big Tree prt3 Meeting Big Tree prt4 Meeting Big Tree prt5
Awesome!
Thanks! ✋
quel arbre magnifique….merci harrie….
Merci.
Love these images, Harrie, the viewpoints are singular, and they give wonderful feelings of weight and strength. Adrian
Thanks, Adrian ✋
it made me wonder if you saw little tree this year…
😄 Be patient… ✋
I like the feeling of exploration, as if you couldn’t get enough.
I have taken a lot of photo’s of this tree; this year with a 18mm. prime for the first time…
Great group of spectacular tree portraits.
Thanks, John ✋