2017-07-05

…The day that Little Tree wanted to be with the Clouds…

…The day that Little Tree wanted to be with the Clouds…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

fotografiephotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTercuiTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Touching the Gods with the branches and the wisdom of the ancients with the roots. Some other disciplines would say wisdom with the branches and love with the roots …
Me… Don’t know nothing… 😉