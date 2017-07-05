2017-07-05
Travel, Trees
2 Comments

…The day that Little Tree wanted to be with the Clouds…

...The day that Little Tree wanted to be with the Clouds...

…The day that Little Tree wanted to be with the Clouds…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
2 comments

  1. Touching the Gods with the branches and the wisdom of the ancients with the roots. Some other disciplines would say wisdom with the branches and love with the roots …

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: