Dead or Alive
Something had gone wrong in Wintertime. While there was a lot of snow on the trees, the temperature suddenly went up and it started to rain. For many trees the weight of the melting, wet snow became too much and they collapsed…
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
A survivor. Neat though.
Thank you! ✋
I lived on eighty acres of land at one point in my life and saw a whole forest around us being devastated, thousands of trees being broken or killed by the weight of ice after an incredible ice storm … We heard them crack and fall day and night for days… It was in 1998. We all remember it here in Quebec.
The days of the collapsing trees… must have been horror… Did they recover?