2017-07-24Outside, Travel 2 Comments Glow in the Light Glow in the Light (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografiephotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTercuiTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
It looks great in the blown up version, Harrie! Do you mind a question? Which lenses do you have for your Sony A7rII?
Hope you had a good start to your week,
Dina & co
This one was taken with a new 🙂 Zeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8. And I use a SONY/Zeiss FE 24-70mm F4 and a Zeiss Planar 50mm. F2 macro manual focus on an adapter. Have a nice week as well!