2017-07-24
Outside, Travel
2 Comments

Glow in the Light

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  1. Dina said:

    It looks great in the blown up version, Harrie! Do you mind a question? Which lenses do you have for your Sony A7rII?
    Hope you had a good start to your week,
    Dina & co

    Reply ↓

    • This one was taken with a new 🙂 Zeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8. And I use a SONY/Zeiss FE 24-70mm F4 and a Zeiss Planar 50mm. F2 macro manual focus on an adapter. Have a nice week as well!

      Reply ↓

