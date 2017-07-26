The 50/50 Bridge

2017-07-26
This is the bridge over the ‘Riu Noguera Ribagorcana’. To the right it goes up to Tercui over a steep, winding ‘road’. To the left it goes to the N-230; the main road to civilization. On the left side of the river is Aragón; on the right side is Catalunya. The border between these two lies in the middle of the river…, which is expressed in the construction of the bridge; bit schizo..

    • It’s always hard to get someone going when the bridge needs some maintenance; they keep pointing at each other..

  2. Mario said:

    It looks to be a wonderful place. Especially Tercui. A village on a hill. Good day !

    • Sometimes the water rises and goes over the bridge; first in Aragón… 🙂

