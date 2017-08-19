2017-08-19
Landscape, Travel
4 Comments

We got up with the Early Sun

We got up with the Early Sun

We got up with the Early Sun

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
4 comments

  2. We lose our sun this Monday. The eclipse is a big deal and find travelers from everywhere descending on Kentucky.

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: