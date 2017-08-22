2017-08-22Landscape, Travel 6 Comments ‘Weird Fishes’ ‘Weird Fishes’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografiephotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTercuiTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
I love what you did here
As Sheldon Always
Thanks; the early morning sun touched the strange plateau… ✋
Funny. I did one like that two days ago.
Well, almost like that.
In an alley. In town. Under artificial lights.
Two people I mean. Standing like that.
🙂 synchronicity (I shot this one half way June..)
Great textures Harrie. Good future album cover for Yorke. 🙂