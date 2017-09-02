2017-09-02Travel, Water 4 Comments ‘Happy Feet’ ‘Happy Feet’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieTercuiSpainPyreneesSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
I really like your latest images, colors and compositions.
Thanks, Barry. It’s a beautiful rock-plateau in a barranco. We climbed down at the end of the afternoon and it’s great to take of the boots and let the clear, cold water cool down the feet. 🙂
Beautiful light for (I guess) a beautiful moment. 🙂
Yes, it was great out there Thanks. 🙂