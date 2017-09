El embalse de Cavallers

In the early morning of the 16th of June, we drove North, to a place where the road ended under a huge dam: ‘El Embalse de Cavallers’, holding a reservoir lake, the ‘Estany de Cavallers’. We ate some sandwiches before we started our trek into the: ‘Parc Nacional d’Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici’. First we had to climb up to the dam and then a rocky path took us along the lake…

