2017-09-08Outside, Travel 4 Comments ‘Welcome to the Machine’ ‘Welcome to the Machine’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografiephotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTercuiTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Neat. I always love metal with the signature of time on it.
But tell me, Harrie : Where have you been? What did you dream?
;o)
😄 Bingo! 👍✋
A Nice amalgam of shapes, color, and textures. Well done.
Thanks, Ken. 👍✋