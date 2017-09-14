2017-09-14Travel, Landscape 2 Comments The Tree in the Lake prt2 The Tree in the Lake prt2 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related TravelphotographyfotografieTercuiSpainPyreneesSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Striking, my friend, especially with the two colours in the water.
Thanks! The shot that I imported into WordPress has a little less blue in it… WP always changes the colors a little and the blacks sometimes loose a little detail… But you can’t have it all.