El embalse de Llauset

El embalse de Llauset; or Llauset dam, is a high mountain reservoir located within the Natural Park of Posets-Maladeta, a Natural park located in northern Province of Huesca, Aragón, northeastern Spain, at an elevation of 2250m. We visited this place last year. Then we only went up to 2460m. and looked down into a plateau with the Ibones de Angliós (Lakes of the Angles). This year we went down.

