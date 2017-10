Untouched

When we reached the Ibónes de Angliós, we sat down on a large rock; had something to eat and rested for a while. The view was breathtaking and there was only the sound of rippling water. After a while I grabbed my camera and started to stroll around and take photo’s. Every step brought me closer to the meaning of the word ‘Serenity’…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

