The Colors and the Waves The Colors and the Waves (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Pyrenees SONY A7rII Spain Tercui Travel Zeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
What pretty pastel colours.
Thanks!
So strange!! Just the other day I went out with my camera trying to capture ripples on the sea surface like you have here on this photograph… I like a lot 🙂
🙂 Strange indeed; may be it’s ‘ripple-time’… Thanks!
maybe it is.
this one a jewel to my eyes, literally
Thanks, Caroline. ✋
I truly love those colours 🙂
Merci Sylvie. ✋
Beautiful shot, Harri.
Thanks, Ken. ✋