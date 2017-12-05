2017-12-05(De-)Collage, Abstracts, Travel 6 Comments Composition with fragmental Leftovers prt2 Composition with fragmental Leftovers prt2 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGrausphotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
wow, i really dig this series, Harrie!
Thanks, Peter! It won’t be a very long series… 🙂
Fine with me 😊
👍😄✋
This is really exciting work, Harri. Breathtaking!
Thanks, Ken! 👍☺ It was just all there, on an old gate..