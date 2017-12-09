2017-12-09Inside, Travel 7 Comments ‘Bedroom after a meaningless disagreement’ ‘Bedroom after a meaningless disagreement’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGrausphotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
You captured melancholy!
Thanks Ash. And for dropping by. If I was a ‘Like-addict’, I would be sky high today.. 🙂
But meaningful image.
Thanks, Barry.
Works for me. Absolutely.
👍✋
Doesn’t it always start with a meaningless
Argument,I know it always does for me
How goes it my.friend?
Its our first snow
The weight
On my shoulders
Seems less
And for the first
Time I can hear
A song,hows about you