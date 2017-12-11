2017-12-11Inside, Travel 7 Comments Moonlight on the Balcony Moonlight on the Balcony (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGrausphotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
It made me start singing Stevie Nick’s song : Leather and Lace.
Together with Eagle Don Henley…
Classics. Reminds me of a scene from a criminal history. Which one.
Doesn’t ring a bell… 🙂
I mean, it could be from a criminal story. A little mysterious like that. Black Noir.
🙂 I see. Yes, it’s a bit Hitchcocky…
Exactly 🙂