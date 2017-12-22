2017-12-22Outside, Travel 3 Comments Last Sunlight on Tercui Last Sunlight on Tercui (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografiephotographyPyreneesSONY A7rIISpainTercuiTravelZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
I like the play of positive and negative spaces in this one. (And what an interesting old building that is!)
Thanks, Linda. Tercui is a small, old village. It was almost deserted and a lot of houses were ruins, when a few Dutch people discovered it, and started to rebuild it. Now it’s a little Dutch ‘enclave’.
nice complementary colors… terra cotta and that blue…