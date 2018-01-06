2018-01-06Trees 4 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt4 When Life gets too Heavy | prt4 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8TreesGinkelduin
I lovin this series you’ve been doing
Thanks, Sheldon. Last October we spent a mid-week out there. Only at home, I discovered that there was this series in the shots I took… I like that 🙂
… invoking the gods… ? ;o)
😄 Oh Lord, what did I do wrong, for Christ sake…