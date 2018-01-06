2018-01-06
Trees
4 Comments

When Life gets too Heavy | prt4

When Life gets too Heavy | prt4

When Life gets too Heavy | prt4

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
4 comments

    • Thanks, Sheldon. Last October we spent a mid-week out there. Only at home, I discovered that there was this series in the shots I took… I like that 🙂

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: