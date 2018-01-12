2018-01-12Trees 11 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt10 When Life gets too Heavy | prt10 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIITreesZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
when light gets to heavy it’s black !
☺👍✋
Very nice repeating patterns.
Thanks, Tim.
You’re welcome
👍
Harrie, you’re welcome
Very striking, Harrie >>> could almost be a long thin boat (canoe) with oarsmen. A 🙂
Yes, you’re right! 👍 Thanks, Adrian.
charcoal feeling
Yes, but with a lot of detail.. I especially like the bit desperate dynamics of the brench-leftovers; and wat’s going on in the background above. ✋