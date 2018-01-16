2018-01-16
Trees
6 Comments

‘Fatal Passion’ | prt2

'Fatal Passion' | prt2

‘Fatal Passion’ | prt2

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

Advertisements
6 comments
  1. Kaya said:

    You have a very creative imagination. Incredibly beautiful!

    Reply ↓

  2. as together they laid
    on the grass that day
    finally
    after all those years
    they embraced one another…

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: