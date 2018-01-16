2018-01-16Trees 6 Comments ‘Fatal Passion’ | prt2 ‘Fatal Passion’ | prt2 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIITreesZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
You have a very creative imagination. Incredibly beautiful!
Thank you, Kaya! ✋
as together they laid
on the grass that day
finally
after all those years
they embraced one another…
They sure did!.. ☺✋
Beautiful. Beautiful.
☺✋