'Welkom onderweg' 'Welkom onderweg' (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) photographyfotografieNetherlandsAmsterdamNDSMSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Hey, I’m learning a little Dutch here… Cause I had to search…
I even went as far as wondering if the translation for the title of Kerouac’s novel is “Onderweg”…
And say, are you on a plane?
Yes, the Dutch subtitle for Kerouac’s novel is indeed ‘onderweg’. And I’m not on the road, but in bed, trying to get healthy again, after a flew.. ✋