2018-03-21
Outside
The Wall that never looks the Same

The Wall that never looks the Same

The Wall that never looks the Same

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  2. Or when wood looks like metal…

    Silver and rust
    Love and dust…
    Yap, that wall certainly presents
    a treasure of angles…
    can’t help but wonder
    how many there will be…

