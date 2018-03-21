2018-03-21Outside 4 Comments The Wall that never looks the Same The Wall that never looks the Same (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsAmsterdamNDSMSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Great title 😊
🙂 Thanks, Peter!
Or when wood looks like metal…
…
Silver and rust
Love and dust…
Yap, that wall certainly presents
a treasure of angles…
can’t help but wonder
how many there will be…
☺ A lot! ✋