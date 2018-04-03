Labyrinth prt4
“Open ended” by Richard Serra.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Advertisements
“Open ended” by Richard Serra.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Wow. Brilliant.
Thank you, Cristian!
Wonderful image, Harrie, the kids really add to it. A 🙂
They had a lot of fun! Thanks, Adrian. ✋
Joy and beauty.
Beauty and joy.
What a nice picture.
For every reason there is.
Thanks, Caroline. ✋
Would look nice hanging next to “A Matter of Scale and Detail”
😌 👍✋