2018-04-03
Art
8 Comments

Labyrinth prt4

“Open ended” by Richard Serra.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  2. Wonderful image, Harrie, the kids really add to it. A 🙂

  3. Joy and beauty.
    Beauty and joy.
    What a nice picture.
    For every reason there is.

  4. Would look nice hanging next to “A Matter of Scale and Detail”

