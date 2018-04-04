2018-04-04
Art
‘Let’s walk into the Future’

'Let's walk into the Future'

‘Let’s walk into the Future’

“Open ended” by Richard Serra.

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  1. You must rejoice when you look at those… what a treat they are.
    This one, this black and white, composition and all, is no less than exciting.
    I find it very beautiful.

    • Thanks a lot, Caroline. I was lucky that those kids were running around 🙂

