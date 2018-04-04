‘Let’s walk into the Future’
“Open ended” by Richard Serra.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
You must rejoice when you look at those… what a treat they are.
This one, this black and white, composition and all, is no less than exciting.
I find it very beautiful.
Thanks a lot, Caroline. I was lucky that those kids were running around 🙂