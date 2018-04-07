2018-04-07Landscape 2 Comments The Cubes along the Pier The Cubes along the Pier prt1 I liked the dark-light play… Some of them have dots, to make them look like giant dice. The Cubes along the Pier prt2 The Cubes along the Pier prt3 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related FE 24-70mm F4SONY A7photographyfotografieNetherlandsScheveningenHarbor
Love your point of view
How goes it Harrie
Hope all is well
I would love one more trip across the pond I was just talking about the other day to my honey
We are trying to plan for it
But it’s in the distance
It’s okay overhere. Nice plan, to make a ‘last long trip’; but quite a decision as well. If you get to it, and are around, somewhere, we can meet and spend some time together. All the best, Sheldon; see you! ✋