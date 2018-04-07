2018-04-07
Landscape
2 Comments

The Cubes along the Pier

I liked the dark-light play… Some of them have dots, to make them look like giant dice.

  1. Love your point of view
    How goes it Harrie
    Hope all is well
    I would love one more trip across the pond I was just talking about the other day to my honey
    We are trying to plan for it
    But it’s in the distance

    Reply ↓

    • It’s okay overhere. Nice plan, to make a ‘last long trip’; but quite a decision as well. If you get to it, and are around, somewhere, we can meet and spend some time together. All the best, Sheldon; see you! ✋

      Reply ↓

