2018-04-25 'Skin and Bones Abstract' 'Skin and Bones Abstract' (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Blown up it looks really nice. Great work, Harrie!
Thanks; yes, then you can feel the texture..
It’s really an intricate pattern when seen big. Very tactile.
Thanks, Otto. I think the silverish cloth does a lot in the full screen view. What also interests me is, that the third rod from the left, whithout a shadow, looks 2D-flat; and going right, they become more 3D, because of the increasing shadows.. Weird..