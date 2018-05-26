2018-05-26Minimal 6 Comments On a Glass House prt19 On a Glass House prt19 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsSONY A7rIIFE 70-300 F4.5-5.6
Hou ik van.
Houen zo! 🙂
This is really beautiful, Harrie, I love it. Its so subtle and understated, and to me it has an Oriental feel. Adrian 🙂
Thanks, Adrian; much appreciated! And I can understand your Oriental feel; I associated it with ‘Japanese’.. 👍🍻✋
This looks truly amazing.
👍 Thanks a lot! ✋