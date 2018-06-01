2018-06-01Architecture, Reflex 8 Comments The Tunnel The Tunnel (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamCentral StationfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
My life lately. On/Off.
Light/dark; Left/Right.. But, there is light at the end of the tunnel; at least during daytime.. Take care, Barry.
WOW!!! >>> love this too, Harrie – what are you on???? Can I have some???? 😉 Having the border between the light and dark areas tight down the middle of the shot works SO well! By the way, we can now get another version of Duvel, called Citra, and its delicious+++!!! A 🙂
Thanks for the Duvel tip! I’ll try one as soon as possible. I have had the Tripel Hop – experimental hop HBC291; which was already a good one.. so, looking forward! 🙂 About the shot: this is one of those shots that are ‘offered’; I knew immediately how to frame it; those are the best. By the way, I was totally clean! 🙂
Harrie, I think this is the Triple Hop – have to say I prefer it to Duvel itself – sacrilege!!!!!! I drink it fridge cold, and it has wonderful flavour and – I have to say!!! – its texture makes ordinary Duvel taste a bit watery!!! Its now in two major supermarkets here, slightly dearer than Duvel.
I have visited the Duvel-site and as far as I understand they have changed the name of the Tripel Hop from HBC291 into Citra. But what’s in a name.. Cheers! 🙂
A marvel.
🙂 Thanks!