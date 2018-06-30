2018-06-30Abstracts, Etched by life 11 Comments Texture and Colour Texture and Colour (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related DeutschlandEifelFE 24-70mm F4fotografiephotographySONY A7rII
Every time I see an image of yours, I want to go back to using a camera.
Thanks for the compliment, Barry; why don’t you..?
the cost!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes texture and color—and composition. Really really lovely!
🙂 Thank you, Linda!
Excellent shot, Harri.
Thanks, Ken!
Yes!!!
👍 Thanks! ☺✋
what richness is about…
Thanks, Caroline! 👍✋