2018-07-03
On a Door at 2018-06-13 | 14:50:10
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
DeutschlandEifelFE 24-70mm F4fotografiephotographySONY A7rII
I like this image very much. It compels me to look closer. Terrific work.
🙂 Thanks, Jane. i like it when ‘nature bites back into culture’; beauty comes with age…
Outstanding, Harri.
Thanks, Ken!
Excellent, my friend – you’re on a roll!!! 🙂
Well, I just met a good door… 😀 Thanks Adrian!
Rust, metal, paper… aren’t they wonderful ingredients.
Yes, they are! 🙂